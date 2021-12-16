YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Monique Lavette Williams 53, Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare center Youngstown Campus.



Ms Williams was born November 8, 1968 in Youngstown, a daughter of Willie. and Belinda M. Cox Oliver Sr. Monique married the late Julius Williams Sr., in 1985.

She was a 1987 graduate of The Rayen High School. She also attended Coffin Career Center for nursing.

She was a member of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved being around family and friends. Monique enjoyed cooking, shopping, gardening, listening to music, bowling, playing cards, and telling her grandkids stories. Monique also loved her job.

Monique leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters Janay and Teara Williams of Youngstown, a son; Julius Williams Jr., of Youngstown, her father; Willie Oliver Sr., two brothers; Derrick ( Alana) Oliver of Youngstown and Willie Oliver Jr. of Youngstown, two grandchildren; Ja’Niyah and Jerry Glenn of Youngstown, two step-children; Tearell and Antoinette Stinston, special friends; Willa L. Duck, Elizabeth Kunzer and Khalelah Robinson and a host of other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband; Julius Williams, Sr., her mother, grandparents; Jessie Bell Wheeler and William and Margaret Cox and an uncle Randy Cox.



Funeral will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Metropolitan Missionary Baptist church.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

