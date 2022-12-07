YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Monique was a loving, generous, resilient mom, grandmother, sister and friend.

Monique was the life of the party with a contagious smile an a laught that quaked the earth. With life’s ups and downs she always knew how to turn things around, in the darkness she was a light and will be truly missed.

Monique is survived by Jesse McQueen and her children, Lajuan Clinkscale, Jr., Cryslee Clinkscale, Anthony Clinkscale, Angelica Clinkscale, Alexis Croissy, Leria Tigney, Davonique Clinkscale and Michael; ten grandchildren and many friends and beloved family.

Monique was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Clinkscale and Veleria Clinkscale and eldest brother, Roosevelt Clinkscale.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the funeral home prior to the service.

