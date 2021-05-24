Minnie R. Davis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie R. Davis of Youngstown (Better known as Mother Davis and Granny) surrendered her earthly body to the lord after a long illness on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Mother Davis was born Nov 5, 1932 in Mt. Olive, North Carolina. She spent her early years there before moving to Goldsboro, North Carolina there she met and married Alexander Smith Jr., whom she was with until his untimely death in August 1963.

From there Mother Davis then relocated to Youngstown in the early 70s where she married a long lost love Alfonzo B. Davis whom she was with for 41 years until he departed this life in July 2012.

She was a passionate woman of faith sharing her love for Jesus Christ with everyone she met.

She was employed by Northside Nursing Home, until an injury caused her early retirement.

She was a lifelong member of Church of God in Christ and True Holiness. She served on the nursing guild, usher board, the choir and Mother of the church. She always remained an adamant woman of faith until she was called home to be with lord.

She leaves to mourn her children, Kenneth R. Jackson and Esther Green; her grandchildren, Allister Green, Victor Jackson, Anthony (Danté) Jackson, Kendall Jackson, Tracola Johnson, Edwina (Winky) Mackey and a host of great grands , great-great grands, niece, nephews and other family and friends.

Granny was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Annie Pearl Williams, her husband Alonzo B. Davis; her sister, Katie Jackson and a grandson, Cleveland Green.

Funeral service will be 12 Noon Monday May 24, 2021 at 12 Noon at The Jaylex Event Center, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 12 Noon.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., have been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time.

