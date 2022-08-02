YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minnie Lee Young 70, of 1370 Logan Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Minnie L. Young was born December 18, 1951 in Manchester, Georgia, a daughter of Hardie B. and Mittie B. Gray Bryant, coming to Youngstown in 1952 as a young child.

She was employed at the Mansion Restaurant on Market Street in Youngstown during the early 1970s.



She leaves to cherish her memory of two daughters, Joy Teylynn Young and Ina (Isaac) Pettaway; a sister, Virginia R. Blackwell; a brother, William Bryant; her grandchildren, Terrance, TyRando, Shanai, Shicole, William, Jr., Alexis, Isaac III “Tre” and Isiah; great-granddaughter, Harlow and also nieces, nephews,and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Allen Young; a son, Richard Allen, Jr.; brothers, Henry J. and Robert Bryant; three sisters, Ann Hardret, Willie Mae Tate and Vertis M. Barnett and two great-granddaughters, Zalese and Trinity.



Funeral service will be Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Abundant Love Outreach Ministry, 93 E. Myrtle Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the church.





Please remember to follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

