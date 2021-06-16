Minister Kenneth Buggs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Kenneth Buggs better known as “Kenny” Kenny departed this life on Tuesday June 8, 2021.

He was born on Monday May 31, 1953 to James Ester and Kathleen Ford Buggs.

Kenny was baptized at an early age at Faith Temple COGIC under Elder David Minor. He was the first Junior Usher. He also sang in the choirs (local, district, and state). Kenny was educated in the Youngstown Public School System. He migrated to Philadelphia, Florida. and finally settled in St. Louis, Missouri.



Kenny joined Saints Fellowship Mission Church, where he was an ordained Minister and participated in the Men’s Ministry and Food Pantry. He also set the foundation for the drug abuse program; under the leadership of the late Bishop Charlie Chatman while at Saints Fellowship Mission Church.



To cherish his memory he leaves a son, Kenny (Kameelah) Simms and one daughter; Regina Mayo, seven grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, six sisters; Lynn (Alan) Smith of Youngstown, Verdell Thorton and Mary (Derrick) Lockett of St.Louis, Missouri, Candice Richardson of Columbus, Cecilia Briggs of Louisville, Kentucky and Toni Buggs of Stubenville, Ohio, two uncles; Joseph Ford and Sadiiq Shabazz and a sister-in-law, Linda Buggs Bevly, and a host nieces,nephews, cousins, friends and a special friend Myra Ready.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, his brother; James Buggs, his sister; Sherrie McKinney and grandson; David Clinkscale.



Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.