Milton Williams, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

November 16, 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton Williams, Jr., 70, Youngstown departed this life on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.

Mr. Williams was born September 23, 1951, in Youngstown a son of Milton and Susie Mosby Williams, Sr.

He was well known and respected by all and loved by many.

He leaves to mourn his daughters; Chanel Williams and Katrina Fleming, a son; Joshua Williams, a step-daughter; Tracy (Tom) Williams-White, a host of grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Kathryn McDonald Williams, a son; Keith Mitchell and his brothers; Willie Ralph Williams, Sidney Williams and Jessie “Moon” Williams.

Funeral is Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home

