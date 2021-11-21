Mildred Porter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mildred Porter, 94, Youngstown transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Vereran’s Day November 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Mildred was born January 22, 1927 in Youngstown a daughter of the late John M. Everson Sr. and Theresa M. Walker Everson.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and also a faithful member of Mt.Gilead Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev.Clifford Kimbrough.

She was a self-employed Tax preparer, notary public for over 40 years. She was also employed at Youngstown Sheet & Tube. Co.

She enjoyed traveling and the tv shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy”.



She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters; Janet Trevathan and Diane (Lemar) Carlisle of Youngstown, three sons; Danny (Ruth) Trevathan of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Harvey and Perry Marlowe of Youngstown, 11 grandchildren; Danny Threvathan, Charles Marlowe, Walidan Barnes, Tanya Trevathan, Erik (Nechelle) Marlowe, RD Mitchell, Keisha Queener, Timothy Carlisle, Kizzy Rowe, Kissiwa Rowe and Alexis Laury, 11 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, stepchildren and foster children



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Porter, her daughter; Sandra Wilson, her son; James “Butch” Trevathan, her brother; John M. (Carrie Mae) Everson Jr., sisters; Betty L. (Robert) Walker, Lula Mae (Larry) Melton, son; Donnie Melton, grandsons; Darrell Trevathan and Aaron Miller and great-granddaughter Ryan Queener.



Funeral will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 1 pm on Tuesday at the church.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.



PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES ( 6 FOOT RULE) OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARING YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE.

