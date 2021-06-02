Mikquan “Quan” Stevens, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mikquan “Quan” Stevens, 19 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.



“Quan” was born May 28, 2001 in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Nathea Sly Stevens.

He was a graduate of Youngstown Rayen Early College and accumulated 49 credit hours at YSU.

He was inspired to be either an architect or an engineer. He figured one or both careers would help change the world and our communities. He loved to dance and joke around and was all about fashion and his “SWAG”. He was currently expressing his talents by cutting hair, making music and his favorite, detailing cars as he was a lover of old school vehicles.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents; his siblings, Marsha Young Stevens, Michael (Kristlina), Mikese, Mikeya and Mikhei Stevens; grandparents, Lawanna Sly and John Thompson, Bennie (Lora) Green, Lora Gourley and Theodore Stevens; his aunts, Shanetta Sly, Tonya Stevens, Tonya Dukes and Benita Green; his uncles, Lamarr Green, Patrick Stevens, Dajuan Dukes and Bennie Green, Jr. and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Derrick Thomas II and great-grandparents, Walletta Crocket, Paul Peters, Albert (Jeritha) Sly and Lora Reggo.

Funeral service will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Martin Luther Lutheran Church at 420 Clearmont Drive, Youngstown, OH 44511. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your nose and mouth.

Please do not linger so that the family can start their private funeral promptly at 11:00 a.m.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the family at this difficult bereavement hour.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.