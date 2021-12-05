Michelle “Shelly” Marie Dunn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelle Marie Dunn, affectionately known as “Shelly,” transitioned to her eternal home on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Mercy Health Center Boardman Campus.

Shelly was born February 3, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of Woodrow Drake and Rose Boyd.

She was a 1983 graduate of East High School.

A lifelong seamstress and singer. Shelly was the lead singer of “Shelly and The Corinthian Singers” and enjoyed making custom garments.

Shelly was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church. She was actively involved in the music ministry there.

Shelly was known in the area for her outstanding voice. Shelly was a fun and loving person to be around and if you knew her, you knew she could make you laugh endlessly. She enjoyed shopping especially for jewelry and any and everything that had “Bling.”

She leaves to mourn her passing three children, Cierra Dunn of Columbus, Jordan Dunn and Jalisa Dunn, both of Youngstown; two grandchildren, Justice Dunn and Jaxon Reed, who was born the day after his grandma transitioned; six sisters, Rosalyn, Margaret, Beverly, Linda, Elizabeth and Jean; three brothers, Will, Kenneth, Nathan, as well as, a host of other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Mott; a brother, Anthony Dunn and grandmother, Waddie Ruth Brown.

There was a private family service held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

