CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Michelle Ann Hollinger, 61, of Campbell Ohio, transitioned to her eternal home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

Ms Hollinger was born July 8, 1961, in Youngstown, the eldest daughter of Thomas and Ethel McMullen Hollinger.

She was a graduate of East High School and later Attended Wilberforce University, in Wilberforce, Ohio.

She had been employed with Second Phase for 20 plus years, also Lincoln Place, Family Dollar and Life Fleet before her illness.

She was a member of Holy Bible Church of God.

Michelle “Mikey” loved being with her family and friends. She loved to be on the go. She was a member of Southern Tavern bowling league and she loved Illustrating, shopping at flea markets and watching Youtube videos and old TV shows.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace; her daughter, Alexis J. Gillam; two Grandsons, Justin R. Bowling and JoVon R. Bowling; a sister, Tracie (Curtis) Brown; a Godsister, Carmeilla B. Clay; four nieces, Lauren B. Hollinger, Amber (Steven) Shultz, Christina D.Shuler and Catylin M. Brown and a host of loving family and friends

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie and Addie Simms McMullen and Godmother, Andromeda Clay.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Elizabeth Baptist Missionary Baptist Church and services will follow promptly at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

