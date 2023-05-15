YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Howe age 66 of Youngstown, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

Michele was born April 5, 1957 in Frankfurt on Main Germany, the daughter of William and Erica Howe.

She was employed with Giant Eagle, Rite Aid, and Bath and Body Works. Leaving this area she became ill and returned to be cared for by her friend of 30 years, Cynthia Jones Johnson and her grandchildren, Karl Jones, Spud Armstrong and Mary Jackson. Azalvya, Nahzir and Zariyah Jones.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her father, William Howe; her brothers, Paul (Stacey) Howe and Robert (Lydia) Howe all of Riverside, California, and the host of relatives and friends.

Her mother and sister Rosalyn Pride Morrison preceded her in death.

There will be no formal service or calling hours as cremation has taken place in Ms. Howe’s cremains will be reunited with her family in California .

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement. We thank you and we will continually keep you in our prayers.

