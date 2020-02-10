Michael Leroy Strange, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Leroy Strange, Jr. passed away Friday, December 27.

He was born on August 4, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan, to the union of Michael LeRoy Strange, Sr. and Gertha Elizabeth Heyden who preceded him in death.

In 1983 Michael moved to Youngstown, Ohio to be with his mother, Gertha Venable and stepfather, Phillip Venable where he received his education at South High School in Youngstown, Ohio (Class of 1986).

He joined Oakland Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan.

He attended Victor George Beauty School in Detroit, Michigan where he studied Cosmetology. Michael love to do hair it was his passion. He later worked for his Godmother, Theresa Penson at her mother’s beauty shop called “Your Beauty Lounge”, where he would utilize his expertise to create different hair styles on the ladies. Michael later worked at the Academy of Oak Park as a teacher’s assistant for several years.

Michael was a caring and compassionate man who was full of life; He LOVED HIS FAMILY and he LOVED TO TRAVEL! All you had to do was say: “Let’s and Michael would say: “GO” You would never know where Michael would land it could be (Detroit, Texas, Arkansas, Youngstown, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, Atlanta, Georgia, Inglewood, California) just a tiny fraction of the many places that he has traveled to

He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Darryl White and Mario Buckner and five grandchildren; his sister, LaRita Boyd; brother, Michael S. Jeffers of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Dominque Venable of Youngstown, Ohio; aunt, Kay Jackson and uncle, Henry L. Strange of Detroit, Michigan; uncle, Frank Venable and Clarence Anderson of Youngstown, Ohio; aunt, Sandra Powell from Rapid City, South Dakota; Godparents, Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, Michigan, as well as, a host of nieces and nephews and cousins and two special friends who he treated like his sisters, Monica Pilgrim and Yvonne Buckner.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.