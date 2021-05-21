Michael Fountain, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Michael Fountain, Sr. left time and entered eternity.

He was born into time December 8, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio to Rozetta Louise and Rance Fountain, Sr.

Michael accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age.

He received his education in the Youngstown Public Schools where he graduated from South High School in 1978.

He worked for various jobs and served as a cook in many area restaurants. He was last employed at Café Capri before retiring.

Michael was affectionately known by his nickname “Twin”. His smiles, jokes and laughter will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his son; Michael, Jr.; his daughter, Ja’Lesa Monae Thomas and other children; his sisters, Patricia (Gregory) Clardy of Kansas City, Missouri and his loving twin, Michelle Fountain of Kansas City, Kansas; two brothers, Rance Fountain of Youngstown, Ohio and David (Lynn) Fountain of Kent, Washington and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Both parents; one sister, Stella Bell and two brothers, Frederick Thompson and Carl Fountain, preceded him in death.

Funeral will be Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 12:00 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, prior to the service.

Please follow the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

Please do not linger so the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 12 Noon.

