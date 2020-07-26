Michael C. Triplett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Triplett 52, of Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Mr. Triplett was born December 31, 1967 in Youngstown a son of Alphonso and Willie L. Bryant Triplett.

He was self-employed, of the Baptist faith, and truly enjoyed being around people.

He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Clyde, Arthur, Don, and Eric Triplett, Lavern Dennis, LoRoy Triplett and Lori Triplett-Lumsben; his children, Alexis Jones and Alexis Perry; his companion, Jacqueline Gray; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two siblings, Phillip Triplett and Sandra Ferilito.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

