YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Aaron Hayes Michael was surrounded by his loving family when he went home to be with Jesus on August 13, 2023, after an unexpected short illness.

He was born on October 23,1962 to McCoy and Carol (Benson) Hayes, Sr. in Youngstown, Ohio.

Michael attended John White Elementary and graduated from East High School in 1981. While there, he attended Choffin Career Center for Culinary Arts.

Early in life Michael developed a love for motorcycle riding and fishing. He was an excellent mechanic as well. He also loved roller-skating and was a member of the Youngstown Jetsons, along with his brothers McCoy, Jr. and John.

Michael moved to Houston, Texas after graduation and worked as an Executive Chef for BFI Waste Management Headquarters. Later, he moved to Grove Hill, Alabama and obtained his master’s certification in Welding and worked for a ship-building company in Mobile, Alabama for several years until retiring.

He married Carol Wiffen on August 17, 1990 and raised her young son Cory, as his own. After he retired in 2013, he returned to Youngstown to be near his parents.

He leaves to mourn him his mother Carol Hayes of Panama City, Florida; his sister Dr. Gladys (Robert) Southerland of Hudson, Florida; his youngest brother Elder John(Denise) Hayes of Aurora, Colorado; his ex-wife Carol Hayes of Youngstown, Ohio and her son Cory Wiffen of Dallas, Texas. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends who will miss him.

He was preceded in death by his father McCoy Hayes, Sr. and his oldest brother McCoy Hayes, Jr. Michael will be remembered for his open heart and friendliness. He loved his family and was always willing to help someone in need, whether it be a place to stay, a car repair or just a good time.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Drs. Louise Hayes & Lynn Dotson for their care & support; Michael’s personal caretaker Terry Jackson, and the neurology nurses and nurse practitioner at St. Elizabeth Hospital Medical Center who were so kind and thoughtful during his illness. To Wayne Lewis-“There’s a friend that sticks closer than a brother.”-thank you.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W. Rayen Avenue.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.