Michael A. Haynes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Haynes, 55, departed this life Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Mr. Haynes or Mike Mike say it twice, was born January 29, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Mack Arthur and Edith (McQueen) Haynes.

He loved watching football and was a diehard Steelers fan. He enjoyed listening to music, singing while air drumming and attending family gatherings.

He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile and pretty white teeth.

Michael had a dazzling personality and enjoyed making people laugh, his sharp wit will be missed.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Erica (Davis Lawrence) Haynes; two brothers, DeWayne (Rhonda) and Nathan Haynes of Youngstown; his favorite cousin, Debbie McQueen; his fiancé, Michelle Tubbs; a granddaughter, Cayshia (Juju) Tubbs whom he reared; six stepchildren, Brandy (Joe) Tubbs, Tone(Alvita), Timothy, Gary (Tiffany) Whitfield and Shirley (Kyle) Tubbs-Coney all of Youngstown; his aunt, Margaret Haynes; his sister-in-law, Tamala Haynes; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three aunts, Willa Lee, Frances and Jean; six uncles, Freddie, Allen and Horace McQueen and Ervin and Nathaniel Cowan and Anthony and his nephew, Nathan D. Haynes

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

