YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mercades Harris 31, Youngstown Ohio, beloved Mother, sister, daughter and aunt transition to her eternal resting place on Friday December 10, 2021 at home with family by her side.

On August 25. 1990 our Queen Bee was born to Sharon Bullock Morris and Timothy Harris then loving reared by Maurice Morris.

Mercades was a dedicated loving mother of two. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a hard worker taking up misc. trades she always loved doing different things and helping others. She loved movies and music and had the voice of an angel. She e joyed fishing, outdoor activities and trips, swimming was one of her favorite things to do along with cooking and being a homemaker.

She attended The Rayen High school up to the 12th grade and then went to Job Corps of Dayton Ohio were she obtain her high school diploma and certification in nursing occupations. She enjoyed reading and learning new things and loved teaching what learned to us.

Mercades leave behind to cherish her memory two sweet children, Renija and Davontay Harris ; her grandparents, Hylvester Bullock(Ytown), Rose Harris); her Dad’s Maurice Morris(Youngstown), Timothy Harris; her sisters Latoya Bullock(Youngstown), Tranae Murray(Youngstown), Tasha Harris, all of Youngstown.

Nadia Davis and a host of extended sisters; her brothers Tairan Davis, Kenneth Bullock, Curtis Matlock, Sr., all of Youngstown, Jaron Morris, Toledo, Ohio, LaRontae Murray, Youngstown and a huge host of over 20 nieces and nephews along with close family and friends.

Her mother, Sharon Morris preceeds her in death, along with her grandmother Elizabeth Bullock Asberry, her grandfather, Marshall Harris, her brother Craig Bembry and a host of aunts and uncles whom welcomed her to paradise!

A huge Thanks to everyone who donated and gave so much time and love to support our family in this time of need we sincerely appreciate you!!

A funeral service will be Noon 12:00 Friday, December 17, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home 511 West Rayen Ave. with a visitation with the family from 11:00 to 12:00.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required and seating will be limited.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.