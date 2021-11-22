Melvin Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Williams, 61 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.



Melvin Williams, born on February 19, 1960 to parents, Clarence Williams and Beulah Lockett Armour, has been called home to glory.



During his life, Melvin was an attendee of East High School where he went on to serve in the United States Army.

In his civilian life, he was employed in the service industry for many years. He worked for Grey Hound Busing, Lincoln Place, and lastly, he retired from Purple Cat.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Sherry Pritchett Williams; his children: his daughters, Rasheena Williams, Khalilah Metze (son-in-law, Chris Metze), Freda Pritchett and Lauren Hunt and his only son, Rashad Williams and daughter-in-law, Sandra Williams and his nine grandchildren. He leaves his siblings, Gloria Williams, Linda Williams, Darlene Parker and brother-in-law, Pastor Larry Parker, Brenda Williams and brothers, Raymond Williams and Arthur Williams and sister-in-law, April Williams; his in laws, Matthew and Mamie Pritchett; brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Shenise Hawkins and Jerron Jenkins, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.



He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Williams; stepfather, Pastor Sylvester Armour; sister, Marie Williams; brother, Nate Williams; nephew, Damon Williams and niece, Tina Williams.



Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.



To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Melvin Williams , please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.