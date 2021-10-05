Melvin “Poppy” Howell, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin “Poppy” Howell, Sr., 65 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, September 20, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.



Melvin “Poppy” Howell, Sr., was born December 14, 1955 in Detroit Michigan, the second twin (he would always argue he was the first) to the parents, Esters and Margaret Ferguson Howell.

Melvin was a life long residence of Youngstown, Ohio.

Melvin always had a passion for music. As a child he was a member of Ebenezer Church where he played in the band, he loved playing chess every chance he get. He loved to sing Happy Birthday to everyone, and always sang at the parties, Melvin spent his life doing landscaping and home designing for many families such as Mr. and Mrs. Sweet, the late Mr. and Mrs. Todd and Mrs. Juanita Davis (family), who all became family.



He leaves to cherish his loving memory three chidren, Melvin Howell, Jr., Yvette Howell and Neshelle Howell; four stepchildren, Kusana Davis, Mark Bevly, Mrs. Chauntea (Adrian) Anderson and Demar Bevly, all of Youngstown; 23 grandchildren, including Miya Brown (his number one); two great-grandchildre; his twin brother, Marvin Howell whom he resided with; one sister, Marcell; two ex-wives (whom he was very close to) Yvonne Howell and Lavenia Howell; a special friend, Alicia Adams Cornwell who entered his life over 20 years ago along with many nieces nephews, friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Jean Copland; a niece, Yolanda “Missy” Shine and a nephew, Larry Washington.



Funeral will be Friday, October 8, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends my call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.



Please remember to follow CDC guidelines by wearing your masks over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.



The family would like to thank everyone for all the thoughts, prayers and love shown in our time of bereavement.

