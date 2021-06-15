Melvin A. “Melly Mel” Stewart, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin A. “Melly Mel” Stewart, Sr., 46 of Youngstown, transitioned from this earth to be with the Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021.



Melvin was born August 14, 1974 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Melvin and Charline Mae Stewart Gaines, coming to this area as a baby.

Melvin was an avid sports fan, who loved the Washington Redskins. He also loved his family very much.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother and stepfather, Jerome Gaines; his children, Tikisha, David, Amanda and Melissa Cotton, Kevinesha and Precious Wright, Marquise, Meisha, Melvin, Jr. and Mya Stewart; his brother, Jerome; 16 grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, the love of his life, Melissa Cotton and two grandchildren. His son, Malik Stewart, transitioned to be with his father on Thursday, June 10, 2021.



Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. were given the honor to serve the family during this difficult bereavement time.

