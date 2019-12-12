Melissa J. Gray, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, for Ms Melissa J. Gray, 57, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence.



Ms Gray was born February 24, 1962, in Akron, a daughter of James Stuart and Betty Gray.

She was a member of the church, its Nurses Guild and Pastor’s Aide.

She was a medical assistant, loved going to the movies and spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves her children, Juawan and Khari Gray and Stephen Richmond; siblings, Gloria and William Underwood; seven grandchildren; a cousin, Jacqueline Stone and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Karen and Kimberly Stuart.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16 at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.