Melissa Cotton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Cotton, 48, of Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Ms. Cotton was born April 23, 1972 in Youngstown a daughter of Jerome and Ananda Hackett Cotton.

She enjoyed listening to music and being around her family.

She leaves to cherish her memories her father; her children, TaKeisha, David, Amanda and Melissa Cotton, Kevinisha and Precious Wright, Miesha, Mya, Melvin, Marquise and Malik Stewart; her significant other, Melvin Steward; three brothers, two sisters, 18 grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

She was preceded in death by her mother and two granddaughters, Kelly and Derion Cotton.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

