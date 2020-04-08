Maxine Gibbs, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine Gibbs departed this life on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Health Center.



Maxine was born June 28, 1945, in Mobile, Alabama, a daughter of McKinley and Ernestine Milender.

She was a 1965 South High School graduate, studied Nursing at a Community College in Washington, DC.

She was a former member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, was an employee at the Youngstown Community Action Counsel as a Head Start Assistant, was head cook for Youngstown Board of Education and cooked at the Pyatt Street Market.

Maxine was passionate about cooking and caring for the ill, especially cooking delicious homemade meals.

She leaves her children; Ramona (Eric) Jordan, Rev. Isaac (Charlene) Black Jr., Doris Josephine Black, Willie (LaToya) Gibbs and Francis (Chauntie Watson) Gibbs and a grandson whom she reared Antwan Milender, 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Willie Edward Gibbs Sr., whom she married October 25, 1975, passed in 2006, siblings; Alfred and Winfred Milender, Paulette Hudson and a grandson whom she reared as well Anthony Milender.

A private viewing will be from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2020 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.