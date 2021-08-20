Maurice Lemar Jones, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Maurice Lemar Jones, Sr., departed this life on Saturday August 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.



Mr. Jones was born July 11, 1968, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Charles Jones and Betty Irby.

He was a proud graduate of East High Golden Bears. He was very active in school plays/theater, variety shows, choir and a host of many other school activities.

He was a keyboard player and singer in the Reynolds Brothers Band as well as started as a band player and background singer for the infamous The Edsel Group who recorded the hit song ” Rama Lama Ding Dong” on many occasions. Maurice was most comfortable singing praises to his King.

He was a member of Faith Temple Missionary Baptist Church for over 25 years where he played the drums and was a member of the choir.

At the time of death Maurice was a member of Tri-C for more that fifteen years where he was a member of the choir, praise team, musical ensemble and was instrumental in organizing a male chorus. He was very loved by all there.

Maurice was a football coach for the Panthers Little League for many years and then resigned so that he could devote his time proudly being very instrumental in his son’s Maurice Jr., (RJ) football career from peewee to college football as well as being instrumental in mentoring many of the young men that played the sport with his son. Maurice Sr. and son Maurice Jr., both share a love for the San Francisco 49ers.

Maurice was also an employee of the Youngstown City Water Department.



Maurice leaves to cherish his memory his wife the former Joanne Cruz, his mother; Betty Irby, his children; Maurice Jr., Iesha Jones, Miesha Jones, Valdino Marion, Tiffany Marion, Andre Marion, Joseh Marion and Tabitha (Tyrone) Allen, 33 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, siblings; Charles (Debra) Jones, Ulysess Irby, Charsetta Jordan, Annette Mitchell, James (Rachel) Goodley, Jeanette Berry and Tina Sherene, an aunt; Joan (Darnell) Blunt and a uncle; James Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother; DeJuan Thomas Sr.,a Grandfather Horace Starks, grandmother; Fannie Mae Starks and grandfather Colmon Reed and Dorothy Lynn Thomas.



There will be a Viewing Only from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.

