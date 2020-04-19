Breaking News
Mattie P. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

April 12, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mattie P. Williams, 94, of Youngstown departed this life Sunday, April 12, 2020. 

Mrs. Williams was born July 25, 1925 in Macon, Georgia of Oscar Tate and Lillie Nicholson Williams . 

She married the late Edward Williams December 2, 1942 and they were blessed with three children. 

She confessed to Christ at an early age. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church for 60 years and a member of its choir.

She loved traveling and doing puzzles. 

She is survived by a daughter, Leodell (Henry) Redmond of Texas; two grandchildren, Kelli and Billy Redmond; one great-granddaughter; five sisters, Bernice Williams, Ella Mae Skinner, Bernice Gaston, Ora Miller, Irma Dwight; two brothers, James and Eddie Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and two sisters. 

Private services will be held for the immediate family. 

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family. 

