Mattie Mae “Frankie” Brookin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mattie Mae “Frankie“ Brookin was born October 22, 1927 to the late Willie Jones, Sr. and Leatha (Henrietta) Jones. They moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1951, where they resided until death. Mattie passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

She was employed for numerous years as a household technician.

She was a person who loved to have a good time. She would often be requested to attend parties because she could walk into a room and everyone and everything would liven up. She could get you to smile no matter how bad you were feeling. She loved to decorate her house, shop for stylish clothes, jewelry, work in her yard and especially care for all of her beautiful flowers.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Earlis Mack; a very special great-nephew, Derrick (Reno) Heard and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Brookin, Jr.; her daughter, Leatha (Henrietta) Jones; her sisters, Gertrude Jeffries and Willie Mae Jolly and her brothers, Willie Jones, Jr. and Sylvester Mabon Jones.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

