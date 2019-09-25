Matilde “Martini” Torres, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, for Mr. Matilde “Martini” Torres, 89, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his residence.



Mr. Torres was born January 15, 1930, in Villalba, Puerto Rico, a son of Ramon and Maragara Cruz Torres.

He retired from Sheet and Tube.

He was married to Katherine L. Fears in October 1956. Then remarried to Lizette “Cookie” Rodriquez in 1981 until her passing.

He leaves his children, Marina Torres, Angelina Vasquez and Bernardo Dino Torres; siblings, Isabella Torres, Pablo Juan Torres and Augusta Torres and a host of grands, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and children, Pablo Juan, Lorita and Antonio Torres.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home prior to services.

