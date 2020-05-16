Mary Lois Rhodes Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lois Rhodes Wilson entered eternal life peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Liberty Health Care Center of natural causes.

The matriarch of her family, Mary was born on January 28, 1930 in Union Point, Georgia, the daughter of Paul Rhodes, Sr. and Lucinda Shavers Rhodes.

She attended elementary school in Girard and Hayes Jr. High in Youngstown and graduated in 1949 from The Rayen School. She resided on the Northside of Youngstown most of her life with 33 of those years on Delaware Avenue.

On March 21, 1953 she married Herman P. Wilson. They were married for 51 years and through this union they had five daughters.

In the early years she was a homemaker and a wonderful mother and example for her daughters. Her devotion to her home and family were always what was most important to her. As Mary’s children grew older she worked outside of the home. Throughout the years her various places of employment included Ravenna Arsenal, Youngstown Diocese and Tartan Industries where she retired in 1995.

Mary enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining at her home, music and dancing. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family.

Mary was a charter member of Zionhill Baptist Church. The church was her other love. She was a faithful member and had served as the church announcement clerk, member of the #2 choir where she served as vice president and secretary and a member of the mass and senior choirs.

She was also a member of the NAACP and active in PTA.

She helped to rear her younger siblings after the death of her parents who died in their forties. Her bond with her siblings was a loving and close one.

Mary leaves to forever cherish her life and legacy, four daughters, Marian Wilson of Youngstown, Joette (Charles) Logan, Maureen Wilson and Inger Wilson all of Liberty Township; eight grandchildren, Corey of Arlington, Texas, Jasmine and Ashley of Westerville, Ohio, Aaron (Nunzia) of Olmstead Falls, Janeen and Alexis of Liberty Township, Cameron of Youngstown and Passion of Austintown; 10 great-grandchildren, Kay, Kylan, Keegan, Chloe, Corey, Jr., Aniya, Keenan, Alexia, Robert and William; her brother, Charles (Elsie) Rhodes of Campbell; her stepdaughter, Brenda (Gary) Rozier of Campbell and many nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends. She also leaves her sixth daughter, Arlene (Nuchie) Rosemond and her best friend of 80 years, Gladys Parker, both of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman, who died April 8, 2004; her daughter, Anita Fran who died February 5, 2020; sisters, Ann Herring and Hildred Clinkscale; brothers, Paul Rhodes, Jr., Lenton “L.D.” Rhodes and James Rhodes and her beloved aunt, Mattie Shavers, who helped raise them after the death of their parents.

Friends may pay their respects 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Zionhill Baptist Church, 220 Jefferson Street, Youngstown, OH 44510 and on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.

Friends are reminded to keep social distancing and to wear masks during these times.

Due to the pandemic funeral services will be held for the family.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved, still missed and very dear. -Anonymous

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff, administrators, activities department, physical therapy and the special angels on the East Wing at Liberty Health Care for taking such good care of our mother.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

