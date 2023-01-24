YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19.

She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback.

Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt; one brother, Michael Waback; one sister, Shirley Brown and many loving grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Peggy Mincher, Gladys Kremin and Virginia Waback.

Visitation will be 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 3:30 p.m.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the the funeral home.

