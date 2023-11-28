YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Dotson, 72 of Youngstown, transitioned this earthly life to gain Heaven’s reward on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Dotson was born September 20, 1951 in Jonesboro, Louisiana and was the daughter of Frank, Jr. and Catheryne L. Jones.

She was a 1970 graduate of the Rayen High School.

She went on to become a social worker and worked for the Mahoning County Department of Human Services.

Mary was an amazing cook, enjoyed sewing, was an honorary member of Penn Ohio Travelers Bowling League and of course was the life of the party when it came to line dancing, often teaching many others different dances and techniques even sometimes with her cane in her hand.

She leaves the cherish and forever mourn, her mother; her two children, Cybill Dotson and Tonya Dotson; her granddaughter, Vanessa Bobo; a great-grandson, Jeremiah Bobo; two siblings, Patricia A. Ellerbe and Alvord Jones; her aunt, Bridget Sharpe-Peace; an uncle, Ronald Watson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was welcomed at Heaven’s gates by her father; her twin brother, Gary “Jug”Jones; her brother, Michael Jones and two uncles, James and Edward Watson.

A homegoing celebration service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.