YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be Thursday January 18, 2024 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral home. Calling hours began at 1:00 p.m. shortly followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m.



“Mary Jo”known to many, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by the love of her close loved ones on January 11, 2024.

Mary Jo was born January 5, 1951 to Arthur and Susie Mae Jones . She was the oldest of three brothers. Arthur (Lavada/wife) Jones, Terry Jones and Jarred (Carla)Jones.

Mary Jones graduated from “The Rayen High”1970!



Over the years Mary Jo had over 50 years in customer service. In her younger days she waited tables and bartended in multiple bars all thru the valley. She also worked in multiple call centers where she was a star player! She loved to talk on the phone didn’t matter who was on the other end.

She faced many challenges over the years one of which she lost her sight. However, it didn’t change her empathy for others as she would always help you figure out whatever was holding you back! She was resourceful in knowledge, stories, and how to make a buck! One thing she wasn’t was selfish! She spent her time loving Gods people, reading, watching game shows, prayer line, bingo, riding the bus, and even though over the past nine years she had no sight she loved mountaineer tables where she would be known for asking them “what’s it hitting for”? She also loved being with her great grand children one of which was her caregiver until the very last breath Erra’Ci Hines.

She was the life of the party, kept you laughing and having fun. She wasn’t a saint however she was God fearing ! And she lived her life to the fullest! No boundaries or worries!

She will be missed deeply as she leaves to mourn her daughter Crystal Joy Jones and two step children that she loved as her own Eddie Charles Pierce, and Erica Chevon pierce. She also leaves her granddaughter Cierra Lynn Joy Jones(Erra’Ci Cheron-joy Hines, Jaaron Juelyin Johnson, My’Erra Joesephine-Joy Johnson, Prinz Arlove Earl Tutwiler) Rachelle Quanita-Nicole pierce (Zerionna Nicole ware, Amari Monique pierce).

She was proceeded in death by both parents, Her former husband Eddie McKee, her last companion Clarence Carlisle, her child’s father Richard Anthony Gray-Nelson, along with her grandparents.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.