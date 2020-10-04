Mary Gambles, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Gambles, 90, of Youngstown, departed this life Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greenbrier Health Care Center.



Ms. Gambles was born May 22, 1930 in Luverne, Alabama, a daughter of Robert and Mary Mclain.



She was a former nursing aide and member of Mercy Community Church.

She enjoyed reading, cooking, fishing, traveling and most of all spending time with her family.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, David (Sandra) Gambles, Ronald (Valerie) Gambles and Flora (Ralph) Betts; her sisters, Louise (Bill) Jones and Dorothy Singleton; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie C. Gambles; her daughter, Joyce Johnson; five brothers.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a funeral service will follow.



Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.



For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

