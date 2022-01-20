YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Frances Gibbs-Holmes, affectionately called Mae, 63, passed from this life peacefully at her home in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 9, 2022.

Mary Frances was born on June 19, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Willie T. and Mildred Rivers-Gibbs.

She was the 9th child born from a family of 15 children.

She graduated from South High School in 1979.

She married Robert (Ace) Holmes.

She was a member of New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, where she served on the Usher Board and Kitchen Hospitality Ministries.

Mae truly loved her family friends, and enjoyed crocheting, crafts, cooking, planting flowers and gardening. She was especially known for her fried chicken with mustard, pasta salad and coleslaw.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Robert (Ace) Holmes, Rashaun and Kevin Gibbs, whom she reared, a stepdaughter Tiffany Holmes and two grandchildren. Five brothers, Earl Jr. (Vesna) Gibbs, Larry Gibbs, Arthur Gibbs, Michael (Wanda) Gibbs and Maurice Gibbs. Three sisters, Lula Mae Hatcher of Youngstown, Carol Rhodes of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Denise (Loren) White of Fort Worth, Texas. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her nephew Ta’rane L Gibbs, nieces, Cindy A Gibbs, Latoya C. and Ciera A Johnson, all of Youngstown. Mickie M and Kimberly S. Gibbs, from Memphis, Tennessee. Two close cousins, Marilyn King from Youngstown and Tony Gibbs, from Fayetteville, North Carolina. Her best friend, Cookie Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers: Jeffrey Gibbs, Charles T. Gibbs, Willie E. Gibbs, Willie Lee Gibbs, Sylvester Gibbs, her sister Christine M. Gibbs and her niece La’Tisha N. Gibbs.

A Homegoing Celebration Service of a wonderful life will be 10: 00 a.m Saturday, January 22, 2022 at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries 2007 S. Schenley Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44509, the family will receive guest from 9:00 to 10:00 Saturday at the church. Interment to follow at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.