Mary Fountain, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Fountain, 90, of Youngstown departed this life Friday, August 7, 2020.

She began her life on August 3, 1930 in Milburn. She was the daughter of young parents, Marshall Ferguson and Gracie Willie.

She later was raised by Samuel Pridgen and her mother Gracie in West Virginia.

She was raised in the church and grew up in a loving family environment, she was sister to a host of siblings that had the pleasure of calling her “sister”. She moved to Youngstown, Ohio in approximately 1954, where she met and married her soulmate, Willie A. Fountain Sr. From then on, she raised the son Willie Fountain Jr.

She was a lifelong member of Price Memorial Church of Youngstown, Ohio and attended Greater Friendship Baptist at one time.

She was an avid seamstress, a wonderful fishing partner and a second-to-none cook! She was constantly involved in her church kitchen and functions

She is grandmother to three loving children; Willie “Boo” Fountain III , Damon “Man” Fountain and Jeanna “ Precious” Fountain. She is Great Grandmother to six loving children, Nadine, JaBazz, Janae, Hallie, Willie IV and Harmony Rose.

She is at long last reunited with her lifelong soulmate and loving husband who preceded her on his birthday August 23, 1982.

Mary Was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; Marshal, Nathaniel, Robert, her sisters; Willa May, Christine and niece Carolyn.

She is survived by her loving son Willie and dutiful and devoted wife Sherbie Fountain, who cared for and nurtured her during her transition and her journey home and sister Doris and several nieces and nephews.

She is remembered by a host of church members and friends, including her beloved riding partner in crime and in the kitchen, Mrs. Jan Diehl and Mrs. Mary Mc Giver, who preceded her in homegoing on her birthday, August 3, 2020.

We are all honored to have known and loved her and are infinitely better to have had her in our lives.

A graveside will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

