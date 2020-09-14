Mary Carter Wolfe, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Carter Wolfe 75, of Canfield, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence.

Ms. Carter Wolfe was born July 12,1945 in Bessemer, Alabama. She and her twin sister, Martha, were the daughters of Rogers Duncan and Rosie Carter.

She was a 1963 graduate of Dunbar High School where she was a majorette.

She moved to Youngstown in 1964 where she became gainfully employed with Penn Ohio Towel Supply for five years then moved to Delphi Packard where she retired after 33 years.

She leaves to mourn her children, Tammy Wolfe of Canfield, Ohio, Tiffany Carter of Temple, Arizona, Rosie Carter of Atlanta, Georgia, Cynthia Carter of El Mirage, Arizona and Eric McCullers of Birmingham, Alabama; her siblings, Willie Austin, Alma (John) Roswell, Jackie (Brenda) Duncan, Linda Duncan, William (Susan) Duncan, Charles Duncan, Ricky Duncan and Jackie (Aretha) Duncan; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Emmanuel; her twin sister Martha and one brother, Andrew.

A private celebration of life service was held at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

