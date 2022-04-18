WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Denise Morgan, 49 of Warren, departed this life on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 5:14 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Ms. Morgan was born April 21, 1972 in Warren Ohio a daughter to Carey James Morgan and Lorana Mobley Morgan.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1991 and attended Sawyer Business College for two years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother; her children, Frederick Morgan and Lorana Morgan, both of Warren; her siblings, Eric M. Gore of Columbus, Kimberlyn Johnson of Savannah, Georgia, Lisa Albright of Suwanee, Georgia, Robert D. Gore and Rose Mary Gore, both of Warren; her stepsiblings, Greg Simmons of Rancho Cucamongo, Kevin Simmons of Cleveland, Darren Simmons of Oakland, California and Stacey of Henderson, Nevada; her granddaughter, Aaliyah of Warren and a special friend, Curtis Bankston of Warren.

She was preceeded in death by her father, Carey James Morgan; her stepfather, Frederick W. Simmons and her grandparents, Robert and Mary Ann Mobley.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday April 20, 2022, at Eastside Church of Christ in Warren Ohio. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to the service, at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at his time of bereavement.

