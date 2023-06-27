YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mary Allen, 80, of Youngstown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her husband greeting her at the gates on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10:16 p.m. with her family by her side.

Mary was born on October 30, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Richard, Sr. and Bertha Gibson.

Mary was educated in the Philadelphia Schools system, graduating from William Penn High School.

Upon graduation she went to work for the City of Philadelphia.

Through her cousin she met Reginald Allen, Sr. They were united in matrimony on June 25, 1966 and were reunited in death on June 20, 2023.

She moved to Youngstown and started working for General Motors in 1973 and retired in 1990

Mary loved going to the casinos, shopping from places like the Home Shopping Network, doing her word search puzzle books, watching her westerns, games shows and weekly programs like the FBIs and Law and Orders and talking on the phone to her family in Philadelphia and to her friends

Mary loved the Lord, her family and her traditions like for when the new year was coming in she made sure to have her black-eyed peas, collard greens and money in her hand. Everyone that knew Mary loved Mary, especially for the way she would speak

Mary leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy her children, her daughter, Patrice “Treecie” of Youngstown; her sons, Reginald, Jr., “Buggie” and his wife, Luz and James “Jimbob”, both of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Regina, Re’Gine, Eric and Jarred, of Youngstown and Reginald III (Syndikay) and Randy, both of El Paso, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Jones, Andiyra Jones and Andrew Jones, Jr., all of Youngstown and Iryss Unique due on August 12, 2023 of El Paso Texas; her sister, Janet Hill of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a special niece, Veronica Billups of Philadelphia Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law, Anita Gibson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; her brothers-in-law, Dwayne (Harlene) Allen of Youngstown and Doyle (Joyce) Allen of Indianapolis, Indiana; her Goddaughter, Sparkil Alli of Youngstown, Ohio; stepgrandchildren, Cynthia (Damien)Reyon and Esmeralda Pabon, both of Youngstown and a stepgreat-grandchild, Amalia Reyon of Youngstown; plus a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, special friends and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reginald Allen, Sr., who passed away on June 24, 2018; her sisters, Dorothy Willis, Yvonne Gibson, Bertha Adams and Barbara Ann Faison and her brothers, Roosevelt Gibson, Arnold Gibson and Bishop Richard Gibson, Jr.

A visitation will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 and again on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, funeral services will start promptly at 4:00 p.m.

Mary will be entombed next to her husband on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Girard-Liberty Union Cemetery.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

