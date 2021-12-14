YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Alice received her wings December 4, 2021.

Mary Alice was born March 5, 1933 in Anniston, Alabama, the only child of Ethel Louise Kirkland- Bagley and Thaddeus Christian Sr.

She moved to Youngstown, Ohio as a little girl to live with relatives and was reared by her aunt and uncle George and Leara Mickles after her mother’s passing.

She attended South High School and was a machinist for Metal Carbides for over 25 years.

Mary Alice accepted Christ at an early age and was a devoted lifelong member of Third Baptist Church. She was active in the Missionary Society and Cradle Roll and served on the Board of Managers for the Greater Mill Creek Center.

Mary Alice leaves to forever celebrate her life and memory, her treasured daughters Valarie Renee’ Willis with whom she made her home and Joyce Ann (James) Black of Indianapolis, Indiana. Five Wonderful Grandchildren; Jacqueline (Mike) Dodd, Ivan (Nichelle) Butler, James Black, Jr., Ragan Matthews all of Indianapolis, Indiana and Joynita Willis of Stone Mountain, Georgia. 19 unforgettable great-grandchildren; four of which she shared her home: Denali (Xavier) Slocum, Mariah Walker, Dante Minter and Jibril Lowe. Six Adorable Great-Great Grandchildren and two precious great-great-great grandchildren. One beautiful sister, Brenda Tyus; two Charming Brothers, Walter Christian, Sr. and Harry (Phronia) Christian all of Anniston, Alabama. Beloved cousins: Fayette (Flo) Moore, Jr. of Prince George, Virginia; Terri (Ronald) Young of Charlotte, North Carolina; Gayle Mahone and Denise Warren of Youngstown, Ohio. Along with many other special relatives and friends.

Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her cherished husband Robert E. Hunt; grandparents Leroy and Rosa Kirkland; great grandparents; Big John and Henrietta James-Roland and Robert and Ann Blewster-Kirkland. Five siblings; her sister Frances Pearson and brothers Edward Christian, Arthur Frank Christian, Thaddeus Christian Jr., and Raymond Williams. Her beloved grandson, Ronald “Junie” Butler, Jr. Treasured Uncles Leroy “Sunny Boy” Kirkland and Thomas Christian; Adored Aunts Zelma Kirkland, Mary Alice Roland-Crawford, Sarah Roland-Mickles, Rosetta Miller, Lucille Moore and Stepmother Roena Christian.

Visitation will be 9:00am – 10:00 a.m., with services for the family beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth nose and seating will be limited.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.