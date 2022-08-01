CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver 70, Campbell, Ohio departed this life on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.



Mary was born August, 1951 a daughter of Zenith F. Lawrence Sr and Corrine Snelling.

Mary attended Thornhill, Science Hill and North High School.

Retired from caretaking/housekeeper, she loved to cook, bake and listen to her Blues.

She is the widow to the late Jesse Oliver.



She leaves her only child and caregiver; her daughter Rosemary “Popcorn” Lee, two grandsons with whom she helped to rear Dashun Lee and KeJuan Kelly, her great-granddaughter; Ilona “Butterfly” Kelly, Shun Kelly whom was like a son to her, a brother Marcel “P-Nut” Lawrence, Sr.,her, two goddaughters Muffie and Monie Robinson, two bonus sisters; Patti Mabry and Lovene Lightfoot, a bonus brother; Darney Jackson, nieces and nephews; Lisa (Charles) Blackmon, Carl Gilmore, Jr., Tiara Gilmore, Cheek and Kim Mabry, Marcel “PJ” Lawrence, Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister and brother-in-law; Doretha “Rita” and Carl Gilmore, Sr., a brother; Zenith F. Lawrence, Jr., a grandson; Dwaynelin Lee and Mack “Mike” Ortello who was like a son to her.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

A special thank you to cousins TooToo Pack and Star Lee-McGaha.

Please remember CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



The Lee-Oliver family has given us the honor to serve them during this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.