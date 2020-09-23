Marvin R. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Marvin R. Brown departed this life Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Ohio Living Park Vista Nursing Home.

He was born May 28, 1945 in Youngstown a son of Reuben Fountain and Mildred Council.

He was a 1960 graduate at the North High School and was a chef in the United States Army. He also cooked at various restaurants in the area.

He was also a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Rhonda (Gardell) McCall of Youngstown; his granddaughter, Michele McCall also of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Waverly and James Cecil; a sister; Gloria Vanderhorst and his twin brother, Milton Brown, whom he lost just five months ago.

There will be a memorial service held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial and Funeral Home, Inc.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

