YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marvin “Pops”Howell, Sr. 66 of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Howell was born December 14, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan, also known as “Pops”, he was the first twin to the parents Esters and Margaret Ferguson Howell.

Marvin grew up in Youngstown, then moved Roanoke, Virginia for many years. He returned home to Youngstown a few years ago.

He always had a passion for God and music. As a child he was a member of Ebeneezer Church COGIC where he played in the band. As an adult he found his church family at New Vision New Day Ministry where he enjoyed doing improvements where he loved playing chess with his twin.

He took pride in improving and completing home repairs, also enjoyed helping his niece, Juanita Pete, with the opening of her salon, The Vault.

He leaves to forever cherish his beloved memory, three children, Michael (Patreas) Austin, Marvin (Timishia) Howell, Jr. and Charles (Lynette) Benson; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his niece, whom was more like a daughter, Yvette Howell; his sister, Marcell; his sister in love, Yvonne Howell and his ex-wife, Mary Howell. Marvin never met a stranger and impacted a lot of families. He leaves many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was welcomed in Heaven’s Gates by his parents; twin brother, Melvin Howell, Sr.; his sister, Billie Jean Copeland; a niece, Yolanda (Missy) Shine and a nephew, Larry Washington.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at New Vision New Day Ministry; there will be a visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m .

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

