YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Marty Murphy, 66, Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in Oasis Center for Rehabilitation.

Marty was born December 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of William and Dorothy Louise Hudson Murphy.

Mr. Murphy worked in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Murphy’s Foodstore as a chef.

He loved to cook, sing and preach the word of God. He was a poll worker helping out politicians and presidential candidates in the downtown Youngstown area. He even worked the polls when Barack Obama was running for the presidential office by helping to answer phone calls, passing brochures/flyers and going door to door to “Rock the Votes!”

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Deven Murphy Turner of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Marshyla Hackett Murphy of Youngstown, Ohio and a bonus daughter, Adrian Coleman; siblings, Josphine Kennedy of Youngstown, Ohio, Vickie Murphy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Alfred Davis of Youngstown, Ohio and his twin, Artie Murphy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two aunts, Shirley Stevens and Betty Jones, both of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Herbert Davis, Mitchell Murphy, Bryant Lively, Victoria Murphy and Ladonna Whatley.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this hour of bereavement and we thank you for entrusting us with your care.

Please continue to keep the Murphy Family in your daily prayers.