Marsha Yvonne Fant, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marsha Yvonne Fant, 66, went from labor to reward on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Hospice House in Poland.



Mrs. Fant was born January 6, 1955, in Youngstown, a daughter of Hershel and Della M. Agee Fordham.

She attended the Youngstown Public Schools and graduated from The Rayen School in 1974. She also attended Truman College of Cosmetology School in Chicago, Illinois.

While residing in Chicago, Marsha was employed by Maryville Academy for over ten years as a youth leader. While at Maryville Academy, Marsha mentored young ladies, providing encouraging and positive words to them. In June 2001, Marsha returned to Ohio where she continued her career with young people, being employed by Mahoning County Children Services Board where she retired in 2008.

Marsha was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where she accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Sunday school, was a trustee, a member of the Senior Usher Board, coordinator for the hospitality and recreational ministries.



Marsha was an excellent homemaker and hostess. She enjoyed entertaining, traveling, fashion and baking was her mainstay. She was an excellent baker, as we all knew and her home was always open for a good meal and conversation.



Marsha leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 14 years, Samuel D. Fant; a daughter, Cherea Fordham; two stepdaughters, Iysha Fant Newell and Samara Fant (Maurice), they have 11 grandchildren, Vivica Fordham, Cheriff Jamerson, Jana Fant, Jaslyn Huntley, JaRay Owens, JaLynn Owens, Dejon Rogers, Darrion Fant, Zyere Rogers, Ziyon Rogers and Damarr Rogers; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Fordham of Cleveland and Gerald (Adrian) Fordham and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two older brothers, Hershel, Jr. and Calvin Fordham and a Godson, Darnell Green.



Memorial service will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service, at the church.



PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER HER MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE CHURCH BUILDING.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.

