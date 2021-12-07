Marquise Teon Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Marquise Teon Lewis, 27, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, departed this life on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Mr. Lewis was born October 3, 1994 in Youngstown, a son to Tito Riley and Larenda Watson.

He attended East High School and worked various jobs.

He enjoyed writing music, rapping and singing. He also loved joking around with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory but forever remember his presence, his parents, Larenda (Jennifer) Watson and Tito (Adnenne) Riley; his sisters, La’Shaya Lewis, LaNiya Lewis, TuShiya Riley and Diamond Riley; his brothers, Alijawaun Lewis, Antonio Riley and Tito Riley; his grandparents, Carolyn Lewis, Lafaye Walden and Barbara Riley; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bernard Wright.



Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where a visitation with the family we be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose.



