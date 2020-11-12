Marquise Howard “Chop” Buxton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marquise Howard “Chop” Buxton, 27, entered the gates of Heaven to be with the Lord, Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Marquise was affectionately known as “Chop” was born in Youngstown on February 19, 1993 to LaKisha Buxton and Kenyatta “Wink” Collins. He was reared by Michael Collins, Jr., Diane Taylor and his dear grandmother, Margaret Collins whom will miss him dearly.

Chop was an avid sports fan, who loved the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed playing basketball. He loved cars and was a self-proclaimed rapper. He loved to stay dressed to impress and was the family prankster. Chop was the life of every gathering, he was sure to make everyone smile and laugh. Chop adored his family and words cannot express how truly painful his absence will be.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his parents; his grandmother, Diane Collins Taylor; his uncles, Warren Clemons, Myke Collins, Jr., Chauncey Collins, Dexter, Mike and Howard Buxton; his aunts, LaTrella Davis and a special aunt, Miesha Collins; his siblings, Qwashawn Robinson, Ziasia Brooks, LaDonna and Jamesha Bennet; a very special friend, Michelle Finley and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, JaBreal Collins; his grandparents, Michael Collins, Sr., Shirley and William Buxton; his aunt, Donna Buxton and his uncle, Sam Buxton.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a private service funeral service will follow for immediate family.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.