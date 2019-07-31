Mar’Quise C. Garrett, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohi0 (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Bethel Church of God In Christ, for Mr. Mar’Quise C. Garrett, 25, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his residence.



Mr. Garrett was born December 16, 1993, in Youngstown, a son of Mark Robbins and Crystal Garrett.

He was a member of the church, played basketball, listening to music, eating Little Debbie Cakes, and taking kids to the park.

He leaves his parents, children; Makenzie and Mulan Garrett, siblings; Diamond Robbins, Christopher Garrett, Malikque Garrett- Robbins, Trevon McKeinthan and Terrise Robbins, his grandparents; Rosalind Garret and Douglas Robbins.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Linda Thompson and Curtis Garrett.

Friends may call from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

