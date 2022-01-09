YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marlene “Tweety” Brown, 67, Youngstown, departed this life On Monday, December 26, 2021, in Dansville, Virginia.

Mrs. Brown was born January 13, 1954, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a daughter of Franklin O. and Mary Frances Lewis, Sr.

She lived in the Campbell, Ohio, area; she went to South High School.

She was a faithful member of New Beginnings Outreach Ministries.

She was a personal care aide with Homecare with Heart, was a former respiratory therapist at Sharon Regional Medical Center (RT) in 2019.

She studied Pastoral Studies at Youngstown State University, studied Bible theology at Love Bible Institute, graduating on May 26, 2011 and also graduated from pharmacy tech on March 31, 2011.

Marlene loved watching tv shows like “Gun Smoke,” other cowboy movies and “Andy Griffin.” She loved to cook, travel, loved her grandchildren and loved macaroni and cheese, especially Timmy’s macaroni and cheese!

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, James Brown, Jr., whom she married March 13, 1987, for 34 years; her children, Yolanda Hightower of Warren, Rhonda Hightower of Virginia, Raedonna (Terrance) Hightower of Warren and Ronald Hightower of Warren; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Franklin O. Lewis, Jr., of Youngstown, Rodney Lewis of Youngstown, Mary Beachum, Virginia Beachum, Frances Ramsey of Lima, Ohio, Rene Lewis of Youngstown and Marsha Lewis Smith of Youngstown; her in-laws, James L. (Christine) Brown, Sr., of Youngstown, Gwen Brown of Youngstown, Fredd Brown, Veanneitta Gordon of Lucas, Texas, Christopher (Nikkie) Brown of Houston, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jaron J. Hightower; her grandson, Calvron Moore; her granddaughter, La’Fya D. Bills and her in-laws, Calvin E. Brown and Danise Brown.

A funeral service will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries at 2007 South Schenley Avenue.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Please remember to follow CDC guidelines (six-foot rule ) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family.