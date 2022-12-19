YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Scott, 69, Youngstown peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Caprice Healthcare Center Facility in North Lima, Ohio.

Ms. Scott was born April 9, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Lee Scott and Bernice King.

A devoted homemaker, Marlene enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, cooking, thrifting, watching movies, and listening to music.

Marlene was a member of Living Testimony Ministries in Youngstown, Ohio.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children, a son, Andre (Brook) Scott, Daughters, Keiasia Love (Dontae) Harris, Ebony Dukes (Rodney) Miller, and Kayla Pankey, all of Youngstown,14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandchild Jay’Quan Terrell Wiggins and a special friend David A. Smith.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. Thank you in advance.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

