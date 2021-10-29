Marlene Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Marlene Jones, 68, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown campus.



Ms. Jones was born on April 30, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Percy Jones and Nannie Basham.

She attended Youngstown City Schools, and was a member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister. She loved to go shopping, to smell good, talking, listening to music, (especially Charlie Wilson), and family gatherings. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Tonia Jones-Adkins, Damon (Natalie) Jones, Jamar Jones and Larese Jones: a sister, Etta “Lavern” Jones-Sykes.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugen Basham, Ernest Jones and Andrew Jones; her sister Patricia Jones; two grandchildren, Jamar Jones Jr., and Destiney Jones, and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Alpha & Omega 1st Baptist Church at 3120 Winton Avenue.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the church.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.