YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlane E. Johnson 79, Youngstown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her residence.



Mrs. Johnson was born September 26, 1943 to M.G. and Frances O’Neil Lacey.

She was a 1961 graduate of South High School.

She was employed at General Electric for more than 35 years of service.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she devoted her time in the church kitchen.

She loved cooking, traveling, and crocheting.

Her husband Rudolph “Rudy” C. Johnson, Jr. whom she married July 22, 1972 departed this life on October 30, 2014.



She leaves two children; Rodney C. Johnson, Sr., and Frances D. Lacey six sisters; Lorraine Yancey, Kay Madison, Iris Clark, and Jennifer Lacey, Helen Lacey and Nora Redman-Ali, step-siblings; Cassandra Clinkscale, Ronald Williams, Alan Williams, Beatrice Williams, Janice Okello, Beverly Dixie and Constance Thompson, six grandchildren; Clarisa Nadal, Christopher Lacey, Tray’Von Wright, RayShown Johnson, Rodney “Booter” Johnson, and Kaziah Johnson, and 17 great-grandchildren. Her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Mrs Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-mother; Jeraleen I. (William) Lacey; three brothers; Albert, Robert and Thomas Lacey; and one great-granddaughter; Tiara Farell,



Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.



PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOU MASK COVERING YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE CHURCH.



F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.